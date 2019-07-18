Resource consent has been granted for the development of riverside apartments on Taupo Quay.

Twenty apartments, made up of 15 one and two-bedroom dwellings and five penthouses, are planned for the old New Zealand Railways and Whanganui Chronicle building at 59 Taupo Quay.

The Bridgewater Quay apartment will cost between $195,000 to $395,000 plus GST.

Developer John Hay said he was pleased to reach this stage of the project.

"It has taken us 15 months and an investment of $200,000 so we are naturally pleased to have this stage of the development behind us," he said.

"It wasn't the easiest

