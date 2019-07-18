An internal "misunderstanding" has been blamed for Tauranga City Council's "fumbling" of the announcement of the start of work to widen 15th Ave.

On Monday the council announced work would start on the $1.6m first stage of the project on July 22, only to U-turn and announce a delay yesterday.

The council said the pause was to have another look at safety, functionality and strategic aspects of the plan, as recommended in a recent independent review of the project by consultants John Hannah and Mike Smith.

Elected members discussed the results of the review in a meeting three weeks ago.

