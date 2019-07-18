An internal "misunderstanding" has been blamed for Tauranga City Council's "fumbling" of the announcement of the start of work to widen 15th Ave.

On Monday the council announced work would start on the $1.6m first stage of the project on July 22, only to U-turn and announce a delay yesterday.

The council said the pause was to have another look at safety, functionality and strategic aspects of the plan, as recommended in a recent independent review of the project by consultants John Hannah and Mike Smith.

Elected members discussed the results of the review in a meeting three weeks ago.

Advertisement

Mayor Greg Brownless said he recalled the council agreeing to wait until the recommended work was done before starting construction.

Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless. Photo / File

So it came as a "surprise" to see Monday's announcement that work was about to start.

"I am not blaming the staff and I am not blaming the councillors. There was a misunderstanding."

The project will now come back to the council early next month for a decision about whether to go ahead with the first stage of work "or otherwise".

Council communications manager Aimee Driscoll said the council approved additional funding towards the project two weeks before the Hannah-Smith report was received.

Source: Tauranga City Council

The project was commissioned based on the funding sign-off, but "unfortunately" started before the council had finished carrying out the Hannah-Smith review recommendations.

The council agreed to fund the first stage of the project by itself after the New Zealand Transport Agency indicated it was unlikely to help.

Avenues Residents Association spokesman Phil Green - who had welcomed news work was starting - said the U-turn would do nothing to improve the community's trust in the council.

"It's fumbling disaster after fumbling disaster."

Avenues Residents Association spokesman Phil Green. Photo / George Novak

Ratepayers and business owners in the area deserved better and the council needed to get itself organised, he said.

"If we ran a business this way the doors would be closing."

Brownless agreed the backtracking did not look good, but said it was the right thing to do to potentially prevent a bigger debacle further down the track.

Elected officials were not completely satisfied that the upgrade, as planned, would result in a smoother flow of traffic along the busy road, he said.

"We can't afford any more muck-ups."

Layout changes to Cameron Rd in Greerton were unpopular with motorists and nearby business owners. Photo / File

The Hannah-Smith review of several major roading projects began after public fallout from the council's road layout changes in Greerton.

Motorists complained the safety-driven changes made congestion worse and an independent review criticised the council's consultation process.

A concept plan of Stage 1 of the 15th Ave roading project. Supplied / Tauranga City Council

Timeline

June 11: Council approves additional funding for 15th Ave project. Council staff believe they have the go-ahead and commission the project.

June 25: The council receives the Hannah-Smith independent review of the project, which recommends a reassessment of safety and functionality, as well as a strategic review. Elected members discuss following recommendations.

July 15: The council announces work will start on July 22, surprising elected members who raise concerns.

July 18: The council backtracks, delaying the start of the work.

Early August: Council to receive a report on the project and decide whether to proceed "or otherwise".