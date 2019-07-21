Some tourists taking a tour with Whanganui River Adventures will soon feel the wind blowing through their hair aboard a new jet boat.

Building started on the 20-seat twin commercial jet boat at Jetseeker Ltd in Christchurch at the start of June.

The owners of Whanganui River Adventures, Ken and Josephine Haworth, ordered the new boat to replace an existing vessel.

Ken Haworth said they were increasing their capacity to keep up with the demand for business.

"We knew over the last few years that the weather had been holding us back a bit, but this season was a nice

