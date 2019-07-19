Whanganui's former central city fire station has taken on a new lease of life as La Station Design Store.

Tracy and Brian Hawker bought the building on the corner of Guyton and Wilson streets 18 months ago and have been hard at work since then, making changes to the building and preparing to open the design store.

Tracy also operates gift store Country Lane Originals and women's fashion store Fifty Five, next door to one another in Victoria Ave. She was initially a staff member at Country Lane and has owned the store for about 15 years.

The Hawkers, who

