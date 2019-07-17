He was 16 years and eight months old when he joined a class of 75 cadets in Waiouru in 1990.

Now, Wiremu Moffitt has been announced as the next Sergeant Major of the New Zealand Army.

WO1 Wiremu Moffitt DSD, 46, comes from a military family.

His father served with 1 NZSAS Regiment from 1964 until 1978 and his mother was in the Air Force in the 1970s.

A private designation was made announcing Moffitt as Sergeant Major by the Chief of Army, Major John Bowell, on June 28.

"I was privileged to be publicly announced by Minister of Defence

