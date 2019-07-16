HEALTH BY CHOICE

Changing our lives begins with changing our minds and changing our minds means paying mindful/careful attention to the words and statements we use.

Words are an actual force that consist of sound vibrations and without them, our thoughts could never become reality. They reveal and confirm our innermost thought, and good or bad. They are the real creators of our lives, of our worlds.

Words reveal and confirm to us how we see our lives, how we see others and how we perceive ourselves. As a real power, they hold within them the energy to help and heal or to

