The big dance of the playoffs is nine days away, but nobody knows who their partner is yet, as the round robin for Tasman Tanning Division 1 finishes on Saturday with all three match outcomes having likely bearing on the final shape of the Top 4.

The toughest match to predict will be the last Grand Hotel Challenge Shield fixture of 2019 at Memorial Park, and when it comes to who will visit the pub with the $500 voucher in hand, holders Waverley Harvesting Border have the form, but hosts Byford's Readimix Taihape have the recent history.

Back at Spriggens