I have been advised that council deliberations as to whether the proposal to enable the University of Waikato to establish a new marine research and educational facility at Sulphur Point has again been deferred.

It would not surprise me to see the University of Waikato just give up and leave Otago University to establish such a harbourside facility. Why can't this council make decisions?

The Totara St cycleway (initially due to be built in 2017 then deferred until June 2018) it seems has now been deferred indefinitely for "further consultation".

The Mount Base track repairs are now deferred for "exploration of further options" Why on earth all options weren't before the council at the recent deliberations (they've only had 2-1/2 years since the slip after all)?

As a ratepayer, I vote for councillors who will make decisions on my behalf and have the strength to deal with the hard matters. Most ratepayers simply don't have the time to be "consulted endlessly" but rely on the good judgement of their councillors.

It would not surprise me if the present council tried somehow to defer the coming elections to have a few more months in power before being turfed out. I understand councillor Max Mason's frustrations that nothing seems to happen quickly with this council.

John Douglas

Mount Maunganui



Freedom of choice

Freedom of choice will be taken away from us if the council goes ahead with its rubbish collection, in my view,

The freedom to choose bags or bins, putting out weekly, fortnightly, freedom of which bin company, this will all be taken away from us

And what about the companies which collect our rubbish now? What's going to happen to their business?

Is council okay putting them out of work? I'm not.

In my view, anything that council is involved with ends up costing us, and is run inefficiently.

Hands of our choices. You have done enough damage

Janet Drake

Tauranga

