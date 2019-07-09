I have been advised that council deliberations as to whether the proposal to enable the University of Waikato to establish a new marine research and educational facility at Sulphur Point has again been deferred.

It would not surprise me to see the University of Waikato just give up and leave Otago University to establish such a harbourside facility. Why can't this council make decisions?

The Totara St cycleway (initially due to be built in 2017 then deferred until June 2018) it seems has now been deferred indefinitely for "further consultation".

The Mount Base track repairs are now deferred for "exploration

Freedom of choice

