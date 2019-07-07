Tauranga man Brian Davies will always be remembered by his two daughters as "a pillar of the community".

"He was a real people person," Rose Davies said.

"He loved helping people. He cared for people."

Liz Davies said her father "had a real sense of social justice".

Family were also important.

The sisters told the Bay of Plenty Times how every week, Davies would make a special trip from his Matua home to have a family dinner at Liz's house in Whakamarama.

Sadly, last Thursday, he never took his seat at the table.

The 85-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday,

