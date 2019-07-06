GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic will head into this weekend's Wembley Park derby on a run of good form after cruising past Hokowhitu FC to claim back-to-back wins for the second time this season.

After recording just one victory in the opening six games of the Central Federation League, Athletic have now won four from their last five as they jockey with rivals Versatile Wanganui City for fifth spot on the ladder.

Saturday's 3-1 win over second-to-bottom Hokowhitu comes a week after they tipped up defending champions Palmerston Marist (third) and was another pleasing performance for coach Jason King.

"The first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.