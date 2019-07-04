Neither Byford's Readimix Taihape or Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau want to limp over the finish line when it comes to the Top 4 of Tasman Tanning Division 1 ahead of their pivotal match at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Technically, both sides still have a second life in their back pocket if they cannot secure victory this weekend, given fifth-place Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist are now playing for their season against the red-hot Waverley Harvesting Border at Spriggens Park.

Taihape get two home matches to finish the round, against sides which have to travel quite a ways to get there, while

Related articles: