Court building needs attention

I am fairly new to Tauranga and I had to get into the city for an appointment. It was the first time I had driven past this building, not knowing what it was, thinking to myself obviously that is a derelict building being fairly ugly and filthy, no gardens or grass.

It needs to be demolished if it is not being used or cleaned up. When I saw a photo in the paper I was horrified, it is a disgrace in my view.

Robyn Thompson

Bethlehem

Road designers from another planet

Have the designers of the Bayfair to Baypark flyover ever lived on planet Earth?

After the absolute debacles of Greerton, Welcome Bay tunnel and the Phoenix carpark, I cannot believe that the council and/or transport agency has approved a single-lane flyover and now, already, before it is actually built, are to patch it up with a tidal third lane.

Blind Freddy can see that the expressway from Papamoa to Te Maunga roundabout is two lanes each way. Even the roadworks toward Bayfair roundabout are two lanes each way.

After coming off the flyover from Hewletts Rd back towards Bayfair - it is also two lanes each way.

So right in the middle of this they approved a single-lane flyover at Bayfair.

In my opinion, we should be demanding the instant sacking of these so-called chiefs before any more absolute stuff-ups are created.

Pete Sanders

Maketu

