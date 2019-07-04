Court building needs attention

I am fairly new to Tauranga and I had to get into the city for an appointment. It was the first time I had driven past this building, not knowing what it was, thinking to myself obviously that is a derelict building being fairly ugly and filthy, no gardens or grass.

It needs to be demolished if it is not being used or cleaned up. When I saw a photo in the paper I was horrified, it is a disgrace in my view.

Robyn Thompson
Bethlehem

Road designers from another planet

Have the designers of the

