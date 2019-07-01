It was another rare sweep of the weekend for the Whanganui teams in their respective Hockey Manawatu divisions after victories of bottom-table sides at Palmerston North's Twin Turfs on Saturday.

As predicted, the undefeated Whanganui men completed their goal of making ten straight victories in Premier Reserve with a 5-1 victory over winless High School Hockey Club B, who to be fair did play a lot better than the 6-0 shut out when the sides last met at McDonald's Stadium in May.

"[The streak] was the only thing I cared about, it was not a particularly great game," said senior

