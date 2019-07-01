NO EXCUSES

There was a news story that made headline news a few weeks back. It detailed how children's injuries in sport were soaring to an all-time new high. As you can imagine this caught my attention for many reasons.

I had questions. Why was this happening? Why are more kids now succumbing to a greater rate of injuries? And is there something we can do to prevent this from happening? So I proceeded to write down a few of my own thoughts.

Firstly, we need to celebrate kids who want to play sport. Be it for fun, a pastime, or competition,

Related articles: