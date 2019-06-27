The direction Whanganui will take and how money will be spent over the next year has been decided.

The 2019/2020 annual plan was adopted at yesterday's Whanganui District Council meeting, with changes to come into effect from July 1.

Residential rates will increase an average of 4 per cent or $105, while overall rates are increasing 3.7 per cent, slightly above the 3.5 per cent prediction in the long term plan for the 2019/2020 year.

The port redevelopment is being brought forward and receiving an additional $6.2 million, which brings the total fund to $12.3m.

Advertisement

Mayor Hamish McDouall said a considerable amount of money was going to the port redevelopment as a result of the rates rise.

"I don't think by any way, shape or form it's a poor decision to put money into the port.

"We know about the provincial growth fund, we know the government is looking for co-investment which means investment from council and from the private sector.

"We have to spend money to get more money and I feel so strongly that we'll be getting good news about the Provincial Growth Fund applications in the near future."

Funding of $80,000 is allocated to develop and implement a heritage strategy, while $10,000 will go towards Waitangi Day celebrations.

The cost for Land Information Memorandums (LIMs) will increase from $177 to $250 for residential properties. Commercial applications will be $275 instead of the previous $150 deposit and $69 per hour fee. LIMs information will also be available online.

The annual plan includes some price changes for Whanganui's swimming pools. Photo / File

Swimming pool entry fees will increase by 50 cents and the cost of some pool memberships and concession cards will increase.

Councillor Rob Vinsen abstained from voting on the annual plan, citing concerns around residential and trade waste charges.

Councillor Helen Craig said she supported what was in the plan.

"Overall we've got one of the lowest rate increases in New Zealand, despite doing just about everything you could possible do, including a new wastewater treatment plant, and earthquake strengthening five of our heritage buildings.

"Getting on with it is what you do when you run an efficient business and that's exactly what we're doing here."

Councillor Philippa Baker–Hogan said she was abstaining from voting due a lack of explanation around personnel costs savings and increased rates.

"At the end of the day this is a high rated community that is still seeing more costs and is yet to recoup the costs that we want to come, we have to always scrutinise our budgets higher."

Councillor Graeme Young also abstained from voting.