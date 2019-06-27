The direction Whanganui will take and how money will be spent over the next year has been decided.

The 2019/2020 annual plan was adopted at yesterday's Whanganui District Council meeting, with changes to come into effect from July 1.

Residential rates will increase an average of 4 per cent or $105, while overall rates are increasing 3.7 per cent, slightly above the 3.5 per cent prediction in the long term plan for the 2019/2020 year.

The port redevelopment is being brought forward and receiving an additional $6.2 million, which brings the total fund to $12.3m.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said a

