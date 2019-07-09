Nga Tawa School's director of boarding is grateful not to be in a wheelchair.

Raewyn Abraham has enjoyed long careers in nursing, midwifery, family therapy and her current role despite once breaking her back.

Abraham fell from a platform, landing on the concrete about 4m below, breaking her back and her arms as she braced for impact.

After spending a month in hospital, she made a full recovery.

"Once I'd learned to walk again, I went to Dilworth School and worked as the school nurse. That was great rehab for me," Abraham says.

"It was a life-changing experience. It was awful at the time, I wouldn't want it to happen again, but it had some positive outcomes as well."

Abraham is from Auckland and went on to work as a family therapist there for

