Nga Tawa School's director of boarding is grateful not to be in a wheelchair. Raewyn Abraham has enjoyed long careers in nursing, midwifery, family therapy and her current role despite once breaking her back.

Abraham fell from a platform, landing on the concrete about 4m below, breaking her back and her arms as she braced for impact.

After spending a month in hospital, she made a full recovery.

"Once I'd learned to walk again, I went to Dilworth School and worked as the school nurse. That was great rehab for me," Abraham says.

"It was a life-changing experience. It was awful at the time, I wouldn't want it to happen again, but it had some positive outcomes as well."

Abraham is from Auckland and went on to work as a family therapist there for 10 years.

She was not even looking for a new job when she began seeing an advertisement for the newly created director of boarding role at Nga Tawa School.

The description of the role seemed to fit her skill-set, so she went for it and found herself travelling almost 500km south to live in Marton.

Abraham said she has enjoyed her time there.

"I have overall responsibility for all of boarding. We're one of the few schools in New Zealand where the majority of students board.

"No hour's the same, there's always something different going on. I love being around the young women, it's been a real privilege watching over them."

Raewyn Abraham said her favourite experiences during six years as the director of boarding at Nga Tawa School were spending time with the inspiring young women. Photo / Supplied

About 180 boarders split into year levels stay in five areas at the school located on Calico Line.

Abraham provides support and supervises 14 boarding staff as well as the students on-site.

Throughout her time she has also transported or accompanied her fair share of students to the hospital.

"I do quite a bit of first aid. We have a nurse here in the mornings, but we're an equestrian school so we have a number of falls off horses and sports injuries," Abraham says.

"We also have weekend trips so there's a fair bit of paperwork involved with risk management and stuff like that."

After six years, Abraham is calling time on her career at Nga Tawa and will finish at the end of term two.

During her time, some challenges have been being available 24/7 and adapting to new changes introduced by new principals.

She also says you have to be very mobile to do the job.

"I think it's a younger person's job. I've had an injury to my knee a few months ago and it's taken ages to heal.

"It reminded me that I'm not getting any younger. I've got grandkids and kids up north and I'd like to spend some time with them."

Despite this, at 67, Abraham is not ready to retire. She has been working since she was 17 and will look into working in a boarding situation again.

Some highlights from her time in Marton include visiting the wild, driftwood-strewn beaches and travelling to the Focal Point Cinema & Cafe in Feilding.

However, her favourite experiences were with the students.

"Anytime when I'm sitting with the young women is a favourite time. That's what I've most enjoyed about the job is being around young people," Abraham says.

"They're very inspiring. There has been the odd challenge, but that's also a growing opportunity. That's why I came to work, to be there for them."