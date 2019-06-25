Fewer Northlanders expect their region's economy to strengthen over the coming year, or so says a June quarterly survey comparing results with a March survey.

Only 9 per cent of the handful of Northland households surveyed in June expect the local economy to grow, according to the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence (Consumer Confidence Index) survey for the 2019 quarter, taken between June 1-10. That is down on the net 20 per cent rise in confidence Northland ''households'' posted for the quarter ending in March 2019.

Down at the other end of the country, a growing per centage of Otago

