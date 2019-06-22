Maybe the times are changing in Tasman Tanning Division 1 rugby, as a determined 14-man Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau came from behind to put away a tiring Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 29-27 at the Country Club this afternoon.

A crucial game for both teams on their journey along "murderers row", playing all semifinal contenders consecutively, similar circumstances would have created a 30-point blowout against Kaierau two seasons ago.

They lost talented winger Pene Vui to a red card for a dangerous late tackle on returning Marist fullback Sean Brown in the 20th minute, on top of missing two injured front

