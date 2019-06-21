You can take nothing for granted in Lotto Federation League football. Absolutely nothing.

Ahead of tomorrow's home fixture with Massey University (2-0-6), Versatile Wanganui City FC (3-2-3) have spent their training week getting back up to full strength, while trying process exactly what happened in their extraordinary 6-6 comeback draw against then-bottom table New Plymouth Rangers at Wembley Park last Saturday.

Meanwhile, GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic are wondering just what they're going to get as they head north tomorrow for a rare chance to play on the hallowed Pukekura Park ground in their renewed rivalry with the currently unpredictable

