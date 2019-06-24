PERFECT BALANCE

Are you on the yoga bandwagon yet? Yoga is exploding around the world and if you haven't started, you should.

Between 2012 and 2016 the number of Americans doing yoga grew by 50 per cent. Although 72 per cent of people doing yoga are female, the number of men doing yoga increased from 4 million in 2012 to 10 million in 2016. It is estimated that 300 million people, around the globe, practice some form of yoga.

Unfortunately, some people think you need to be young, gymnastics-flexible, and have a certain body type to practice yoga. This couldn't be further from the truth. According to American statistics, the most active yogis are aged 30-49 and the second most active age group is over 50s. Yoga is something that anyone can practice, and you can start at any age.

People have started yoga for a variety of reasons, but the five most popular reasons have been: to improve flexibility (61 per cent), for stress relief (56 per cent), for general fitness (49 per cent), to improve overall health (49 per cent), and for physical fitness (44 per cent).

Yoga is becoming an integral way to improve your health and well-being and to reduce stress. When you practice yoga, you learn to focus on the present, clear the mind, and be focused on you. Through this process, and with consistent practice, you can learn the power yoga has to help you live your best life.

There are literally hundreds of yoga poses you can do, with some that are accessible while others take years to practice. The best thing about yoga is that it doesn't matter - if you are new or experienced, the benefits of yoga are there for everyone.

In fact, beginner-friendly, foundational postures offer the greatest long-term benefits with the lowest risk. Without supernatural strength or flexibility, yoga can mobilise joints, improve posture and balance, stimulate digestion, boost energy, soothe the nervous system, and create mental focus and clarity.

With all the different postures you can do, what are some good all-around postures that everyone should try? Here is my list of eight poses that anyone can do, that promote wellbeing, and have huge benefits for the body and mind.

1. Cat/Cow: Practised on the hands and knees, you bend the low back, dropping the belly, breathe inward, and then round the upper back, tilting your pelvis forward, and exhale. Repeat 3-5 times.

2. Crescent Lunge: Standing with your front knee bent over your ankle, and leg extended behind you; find a comfortable distance between your feet. Its important to keep the knee over top the ankle best you can. Extend your arms to the ceiling and breath into the posture. Hold for 3-5 long breaths then repeat other side

3. Warrior 2: Standing with your knee over your ankle and back foot perpendicular to your front foot, try to align your instep with your front heel. Turn to the side and extend your arms in front and behind you. Hold for 3-5 long breaths then repeat other side.

4. Extended Side Angle: Get into Warrior 2 position and then bring your arm to your thigh, extend the other arm overhead. Gently turn to the side and breathe. Hold for 3-5 long breaths then repeat other side.

5. Downward Dog: Put your hands and feet on your mat with a comfortable space between them, bend your knees as much as you need to feel comfortable. It resembles a mountain or pyramid shape, once you're in the pose hold for 5-7 breaths.

6. Paschimotanasana: Sit on the floor, with both legs out in front of you. Raise your arms and then bend towards your toes while gently bending your knees. Once you're in the pose hold for 5-7 breaths

7. Supta Kapotasana: Lay on your back, bend your knee, and bring the opposite foot to the thigh. You should feel a gentle stretch in your outer hip, optionally you can bring your knee towards your chest for a deeper stretch. Hold for 3-5 long breaths then repeat other side.

8. Savasana: Just lay on your back, hands to your sides, below your heart and stay as long as you would like. This pose brings everything together and lets you feel amazing in body and mind.

This short sequence can be Practised regularly to develop your own practice. When you put it into bite-sized 10-15 min sessions, yoga becomes something you can start to fit every day in your life.

It isn't necessarily the length of time of you do yoga, it's committing to, and doing the practice that will bring about the positive change in your life. So go ahead, get started, your body and mind will thank you!

• Tim Seutter is a firefighter, yoga teacher and manager at The Loft Yoga and Pilates Studio, Whangārei.