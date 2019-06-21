Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV have the breathing space they needed on top of the points table as they now take a break from their Central North Island campaign after Wednesday's 46-26 disposal of Lindisfarne at the school grounds.

Having played seven of their nine round robin matches, Collegiate have a 6-1 record to be 11 points clear in first place, although they have played 2-3 games more than the rest of the teams.

Their focus now goes to preparations for the upcoming Quadrangular Tournament being hosted in Wellington, before the annual match with Whanganui High School 1st XV, then returning

