New Zealand's largest winter party returns to Ohakune this weekend.

About 8000 festival goes will take over the Ohakune Junction on Saturday for the sold-out R18 dress-up festival.

Acts include Chase and Status, DJ Set and Rage, Martic and Futurebound and New Zealand artists Montel2099 and Mitch James.

Audiology Touring's Mitch Lowe said everything had run a lot more smoothly this year due to the large amount of groundwork that was put in last year.

"We built trust within the community last year so it was a lot more enjoyable this year putting everything together," he said.

The event was

