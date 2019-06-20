On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"We're trying to make it about more than just music."
Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said Mardi Gras was hugely important for Ohakune being economically the biggest event in the region.
In previous years, issues of binge drinking and negative behaviour began to arise and the community questioned the value of the event.
Cameron said due to the introduction of a new, more professional promoter, a cap on tickets sales and stronger environmental rules, the festival had been able to return.
"Council has worked closely with the promoter and other agencies such as the Police to ensure that people have a fun weekend in Ruapehu without negative impacts on the local community," he said.
Lowe said he was grateful for the support from the community.
Three warm-up parties will be held at Hot Lava, Turoa Lodge and Projection Room on Friday night.
On June 23 the festival will also be making a debut in Queenstown with a boutique version hosting 3000 people up Coronet Peak.
"To make up for a slightly smaller festival in Ohakune we wanted to host a more exclusive party with the launch in Queenstown which allows us to still generate revenue but also to share these acts with others in the country," Lowe said.