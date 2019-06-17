The Whanganui men have made the task of Marton HC to make the middle division of Hockey Manawatu's grades a lot more difficult after a 4-1 win at the Twin Turfs on Saturday.

However, unbeaten after eight games and completely safe to finish in the Top 2 of Premier Men's Reserve to qualify for that grade against the Bottom 2 teams of Premier, Whanganui senior player Calum Wilbur said they will try to do Marton the favour of also beating the current second place Massey Reserves this coming weekend.

There is now a two point gap between Massey and Marton,

