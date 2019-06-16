Thank you, Rita Nabney, (News, May 27) who was recently interviewed by the Bay of Plenty Times for brilliantly and clearly highlighting the violent destruction of people's lives created by drug use.

Her legal court experiences should be listened to by politicians who should ensure that as Rita says, they should uphold the law.

Thank goodness we still have a police force working hard, who continue to intercept and destroy serious drug rings.

Rita's experience records just how drugs destroy men's and women's lives, and family violence because of drugs.

