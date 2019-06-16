Thank you, Rita Nabney, (News, May 27) who was recently interviewed by the Bay of Plenty Times for brilliantly and clearly highlighting the violent destruction of people's lives created by drug use.

Her legal court experiences should be listened to by politicians who should ensure that as Rita says, they should uphold the law.

Thank goodness we still have a police force working hard, who continue to intercept and destroy serious drug rings.

Rita's experience records just how drugs destroy men's and women's lives, and family violence because of drugs.

Rita highlighted the scourge that methamphetamine is causing across all sectors of society.

It should also be well understood by all of us just how well the destruction of young girls' and boys' futures are when they are conned into believing that cannabis will not harm their developing brains, or contribute not only to violent action but mental health problems.

We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening here, at a time when we need all our children to be well educated, healthy and loved.

We need to understand what is at stake with liberalising drug laws.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay of Plenty district mayoral candidate



We'd love to take the bus

After all the press and letters about public transport, we decided to be model citizens and travel from Ōmokoroa to the airport by bus.

There is only one suitable bus in the morning so we timed our flight for that but the Ōmokoroa bus only gets us to the CBD.



It appears that there is no way to get a bus from the CBD to the airport.

Tauranga is New Zealand's fifth largest city and 400,000 passengers use Tauranga airport each year.

Not a single one can arrive or leave on public transport.

Why, regional council?

I guess we will take the car and add to the congestion on SH2.

Murray Grainger

Ōmokoroa

