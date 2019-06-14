If you look at last Saturday compared to tomorrow, the odds are more favourable that the travelling Whanganui teams in the Lotto Federation League should complete just their second sweep of a weekend in 2019.

However, given the up-and-down nature of their seasons so far, the favourite tags sit rather uneasy for both Versatile Wanganui City FC and GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui as they prepared to face teams below them on the points table.

When then Kelvin Francis-coached City defeated New Plymouth Rangers twice in 2018, those results were considered minor upsets, but fresh off tipping up fourth-placed North End

Related articles: