FROM PARLIAMENT

In May last year Northland had its first two cases of meningitis W. Over the following winter seven Northland people developed meningitis and three children died. October 2018 was the "death month" with three children affected and two of those dying.

I first became concerned in May 2018 when a district health board specialist told the GP conference in Russell he was very concerned children would die from meningitis W that winter.

I didn't know much about the W strain but over the years I had seen the B and C strains as a GP here in Whangārei. It turns

Related articles: