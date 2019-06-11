With her years of service and experience in regional and local government, Margaret Murray-Benge is well suited to fill the office of mayor in the upcoming council elections for the Western Bay of Plenty district.

Her promise to represent all constituents equally must find favour with the majority of the public.

After many years in the local council, she is keen to address the Bay's severe roading problems and to reduce the council rates from the highest in the country.

Bryan Johnson

Omokoroa



Melting moments



I am 76 and therefore have the time to stop and appreciate.

Every time I see the TV ad where the young girl "buys" chocolate for mum, I melt.

The look of expectation on the young one's face, the change of expression of the shop owner, the glee with which the young one runs out to mum and the understanding expression on the face of mum.

Sniff and handkerchief and oh so human.

But is there to be a sequel?

Will it be mum calling in by herself to pay for the chocolate?

What will the shopkeeper's reaction be?

Or, will it be the shopkeeper handing the "currency" back to mum?

A right-thinking nation waits.

AD Kirby

Pāpāmoa

