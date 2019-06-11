With her years of service and experience in regional and local government, Margaret Murray-Benge is well suited to fill the office of mayor in the upcoming council elections for the Western Bay of Plenty district.

Her promise to represent all constituents equally must find favour with the majority of the public.

After many years in the local council, she is keen to address the Bay's severe roading problems and to reduce the council rates from the highest in the country.

Bryan Johnson
Omokoroa

Melting moments


I am 76 and therefore have the time to stop and appreciate.

Every time

