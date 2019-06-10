The Whanganui men locked in their place for the middle division of the Hockey Manawatu as their unbeaten run in Premier Reserve Men continued with a 5-0 dismissal of College B on Saturday.

Preparing for the first of three straight games against the top teams in the grade, College B brought a strong squad of 15 with them to Gonville, including members of last season's College A team, as well as a gameplan to dominate the midfield.

Meanwhile, Whanganui had seven regular players unavailable, leading to a late scramble on the the team's Facebook message group to get a bare

Related articles: