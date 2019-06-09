Versatile Wanganui City have consolidated their place in the top five of the Lotto Federation League, tipping up North End 1-0.

It was the perfect start to City's run of homes games as they scored shortly before the break and then held out their more fancied opposition in what is their performance of the season.

That there was only one goal scored, in a match littered with so many shots on target from both sides, tells the story of how good the defending was at Wembley Park on Saturday.

North End arrived at the park in fourth on the table,

