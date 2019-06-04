The Kaitoke Hall has been demolished by the NZ Transport Agency due to numerous safety concerns.

The hall is sitting in ruins, surrounded by scaffolding and heavy machinery in its place near the road on State Highway 3 between Turakina and Whanganui.

NZTA originally acquired the hall and its associated land in 2010 as part of the Concord Line Realignment Project, which has been on hold since September 2011.

NZTA regional transport systems manager Mark Owen said it was the proximity of the hall to SH3 that presented multiple safety concerns.

