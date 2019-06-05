Vintage car enthusiasts are a hardy lot and they turned out in cold weather for the latest Wanganui Vintage Car Club Rally.

"It was a chilly start but everyone arrived raring to go," club captain Frank James said of Sunday's rally.

"There was only one non-starter - a Morris Marina that refused to start."

Gene and Angus Pitkethley of Whanganui received the Hard Luck award for that but another Whanganui couple - Lee and Karen Taylor picked up the Bates trophy and were overall rally winners in their 1928 Ford Model A in the class 4 category.

Ted and Jenny Matthews' 1929 Dodge DA in the Wanganui Vintage Car Rally.

Winners in class 5, post vintage category were Keith Turner and Toni Jenkins in their 1938 Dodge D8 Sedan.

Graeme and Karen Langridge won the class 8, post-war category in their 1946 Ford Coupe, Scott and Deb Bullock took the annual rally commercial trophy in their 1946 Chevrolet Pickup and Bill and Heather James in their 1966 MG B were awarded the post-1960 trophy.

Scott Bullock and sons in his 1946 Chevrolet Pick-up in the Wanganui Vintage Car Rally. Photo/Graham Bailey

Second place winners in class 4 were Andrew and Jane Toy in their 1929 Dodge DA and Shane and Noeline Hobman came second in class 11 in their 1962 Chevrolet BelAir 2 door.

And the winners in the most junior vehicle were Rebecca Brown and Linda Kendrick who earned the post-1980 trophy in their 1983 Honda Civic.

Stuart and Dale Parsons' 1930 Ford Model A in the Wanganui Vintage Car Rally. Photo/Graham Bailey

"We headed out to Fordell first and travelled back through Turakina Valley before coming back to the club rooms for lunch," said James.

"In the afternoon we went out to Blueskin Rd and drove a route round Westmere, Brunswick and Rapanui.

"We drove a total of around 150k all up and all the vehicles ran well apart from our hard luck trophy winners so I hope they'll have a better run next time."

Brian and Robyn Wagstaff in their 1975 Austin Mk III 1000 in the Wanganui Vintage Car Rally. Photo/Graham Bailey

Although all the winners are Whanganui drivers, James said there was a good attendance from members of other clubs and they enjoyed themselves despite going home empty-handed.