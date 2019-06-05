Vintage car enthusiasts are a hardy lot and they turned out in cold weather for the latest Wanganui Vintage Car Club Rally.

"It was a chilly start but everyone arrived raring to go," club captain Frank James said of Sunday's rally.

"There was only one non-starter - a Morris Marina that refused to start."

Gene and Angus Pitkethley of Whanganui received the Hard Luck award for that but another Whanganui couple - Lee and Karen Taylor picked up the Bates trophy and were overall rally winners in their 1928 Ford Model A in the class 4 category.

Ted and Jenny Matthews' 1929 Dodge DA in the Wanganui Vintage Car Rally.
Winners in class

