In a society where jumping on a bicycle to get around the city is considered as a very real option for many, we question just how safe it is. In figures obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times, we discover how many people have been taken to local hospitals from crashes involving bikes and how many people have suffered serious injury as a result.
The figures also reveal which age group has been hospitalised the most and which gender is more likely to get hurt.

Close to $3 million has been spent treating cycling injuries in the Bay of Plenty

