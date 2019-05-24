Your correspondent (Letters, May 22) asks, must we pay for kerbside recycling if we don't want it?

The answer is 'yes'.

A kerbside recycling facility is a public good, just like the playing fields and the library. When households have to pay for their recycling, as they do now, many don't bother. These free-loaders are a cost to our community, filling up the rubbish tips and wasting resources.

Whether a household has a lot or a little to recycle, the facility should be equally available to us all, and we should all share the cost. This is the price of belonging to a community.

Ann and Basil Graeme

Tauranga



Picnic tables

Regarding wheelchair-friendly picnic tables (News, May 18), I certainly would want Tauranga to be very inclusive of anyone living with a disability.

I suggest a solution is for the picnic tables to have the poles further in towards the middle of the table to enable two people in wheelchairs to access the table easily – one at each end.

Tauranga City Council's solution would result in able-bodied people being separated when seated on one side of the table if there is no one in a wheelchair.

My solution ensures that everyone is included no matter the make-up of the family. It may also be a cheaper option?

Christine Laurie

Pyes Pa



Caring for children

I certainly agree that we all need to accept that we are responsible for what we produce including our own children, as this leads later to what they contribute to the wellbeing of the society they become a part of.

Throughout history, this hasn't been occurring as lack of recognition that while all young are future parents, society has never established a system to ensure they're able to provide the environment and values that are essential for their young to fulfil this role.

All young are born with latent human and social potentials, and instincts. Potentials involve consideration of others, sharing, fairness, the need to belong, and acceptance of common behaviours and responsibilities, etc.

Instincts, however, involve such attitudes as selfishness, greed, desire to control and dominate, etc, so forming a completely different foundation when potentials are not fostered in the early years of parenting. This resulting deprivation is now being progressively embedded throughout individuals and societies.

Compulsory education was commenced to meet the needs of the Industrial Revolution, by focusing on students' individual literacy and numeracy, so for decades all people experience this, disguising the vital role parents have for providing the human, social foundation that society needs.

Hugh Hughes

Mt Maunganui



Aussie elections

The Australian elections have proved beyond doubt that the silent majority are not as dumb as the left think they are.

Labour ran on a climate change platform; it didn't work. Unfortunately for us Kiwis, it proved the Aussies are smarter than us. How could that happen?

Neil Harvey

Welcome Bay

