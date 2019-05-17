It was with disbelief that I read the article about the reopening of Welcome Bay Lane.

The plan unanimously agreed to by our council will be expensive, tiresome to negotiate and will, in my view, probably be more dangerous than the status quo.

It must be obvious to most locals that a simple left-hand turn is all that is required to make the corner safe.

There is precedence for this, just look at every left-hand turn in Welcome Bay, and then look at every left-hand turn in greater Tauranga.

Advertisement

If you like you can look at all of them in New Zealand.

They all take about two seconds for a cyclist to traverse and, yes, they will look over their shoulders as they do at most corners but they will be as safe on this corner as they are on any one of them.

No need to send them all over the place, they won't go anyway.

The difference in doing this instead of the bizarre plan the council has agreed to would be about $100,000.

Dan Russell

Tauranga



Rail service solution



Tauranga's "train" of vehicles needing only better roads aptly described in Ken Evans' letter of May 15 is a reality in many parts of the world.

The Los Angeles freeways even with 14 lanes still gridlocks, making it a real congested vehicle train.

However, after 60 years of building roads, LA plans massive investment in other transit modes, thus lesson (slowly) learned.

Tauranga does not need the LA experience, which is just one reason I have penned many letters to an obvious solution: A well-planned passenger rail service, sustainable, eco-friendly, convenient, beneficial to the public, futuristic and importantly able to be done.

Jos Nagels

Tauranga



CBD mall



Rather than bemoaning the loss of foot traffic to the outer shopping malls, perhaps Tauranga City Council could invite a mall developer to create a shopping mall within the CBD.

The example which springs to mind would be the 277 complex in Newmarket, Auckland, where the mall operates but relates to the strip shops and most importantly provides parking as well.

Alf Weston

Matua



Welcome Bay Rd cyclists



I wholeheartedly agree with Jim Sherlock's comments in BOP Times, Wednesday May 15th, regarding cyclists on Welcome Bay Rd.

Of course they should be giving way to traffic. How many cyclists are there in comparison to cars using this road.



Judy Karl

Pyes Pa



Trains are the future



There's been quite a few letters now about trains solving today's transport issues.

Trains were the way of the future in the late 1800s and they are still the way of the future today. (Abridged)

Tony Hewitson

Tauranga



School uniforms



Having been through the process, I sympathise with parents struggling to pay for school uniforms.



What is a uniform for, but to level the playing field between children? So then, this concept should be taken a step further.



All schools should have a uniform uniform. In other words, a child transferring from primary to intermediate then to senior school should be able to wear the same uniform throughout, and even between schools.

The uniform of say white shirt or blouse and grey trousers or skirt to be easily available at economical outlets such as The Warehouse.

The only differentiation then needed between schools would be accessories such as badges and ties.

In this way the burden of constantly changing uniforms would be minimised and new purchases only necessitated by normal wear and tear, and the growth of the child.



Chris Pattison

Pāpāmoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz