When Whanganui's economic development arm put out its list of event spending one item stood out - $15,000 on publicity associated with Dancing with the Stars.

All the rest of the events were local.

The item got a brief mention at Whanganui District Council's May 14 meeting, with Whanganui and Partners chief executive Mark Ward referring to it as sponsorship, and Mayor Hamish McDouall saying the first Dancing with the Stars programme was "an advertisement for Whanganui".

Asked about it later, Ward said that when his team realised Whanganui police officer and former rugby star Glen Osborne was going to compete, they saw an opportunity to "amplify" the positive things he might say and project.

The $15,000 went toward making a 15-second video and placing it as a pop-up advertisement for people watching past episodes of Dancing With the Stars on the TV3 On Demand website.

The placement is part of a national campaign marketing Whanganui as a place to visit or live. It will especially target people in Auckland, Wellington, Kāpiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Taranaki and Manawatū.

People watching the ad can click through to the Visit Whanganui website.

The effectiveness of the ad can only be measured by how many people watch the programme on the TV3 website, how many people see the ad and how many click through to Whanganui's tourism website.

Other events Whanganui and Partners spent money on didn't need as much explaining. McDouall was rapt with the social media footage resulting from the Whanganui Walls spend of $17,000. And $8000 for the two-week Cricket Festival brought "so many people and a fantastic spend" for Whanganui.

Ward said Whanganui should be making another $50 million a year from tourism.

"We know visitors love Whanganui. They want to come back and they would like to spend more money than they are able to spend now," he said.

What's lacking is more activities and amenities for them to spend on. Whanganui and Partners will be working on that this winter. And there are ways to get more spend from people at council-sponsored events.

"We would need a person with the strategic ability and overview to get alongside council funding to add value - for example the digital experience that surrounds an event," Ward said.

Mark Ward has headed economic development organisation Whanganui and Partners since January. Photo file / Lewis Gardner

In the education sphere there is "a tinge of risk", he said, due to planned Government changes to tertiary education. The business side was growing well, with a larger Bunnings store planned and interest in Mill Rd industrial sections.

Whanganui and Partners has made 10 applications to the Provincial Growth Fund - for the port, to extend the pilot academy, for the Sarjeant Gallery.

It will not be investing in rebranding.

"We have got a great brand. We have just honoured the one of the champions behind that brand [the late Jonathan Russell]," Ward said.

Whanganui and Partners board chairman Myles Fothergill said the economic development organisaton had been through some "rough patches", and it was a delight to have Ward heading it.

Councillor Jenny Duncan was pleased to see the figures he presented.

"Thanks for providing us with some credible financials. It's the first time we have ever received anything like this from Whanganui and Partners," she said.