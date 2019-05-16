My understanding was that the Northern Link was to be started straight after the finish of the Eastern Link.



The MPs for the previous government in this area were all National MPs. One being the Minister of Transport.

The only time National did not hold Tauranga was when NZ First had it.

That's how we got the second bridge toll free.

Labour will never win Tauranga and surrounding seats, so why spend money here?

Advertisement

On the other hand National will never lose Tauranga and surrounding seats, so why spend money here? The seats are in the bag.

As was what happened with the previous government.

That's how politics works in Tauranga.



Steven Cole

Katikati



Welcome Bay lane

May I suggest that acting general manager of infrastructure Martin Parkes scraps his traffic modelling (News, May 11 ) which, clearly, in my view, doesn't work.

Does he still think that closing Welcome Bay Lane will have "little impact on traffic congestion"?

Before the lane was closed it was easy to get out of Welcome Bay in the mornings.

Now it is a complete nightmare and has been ever since the lane was closed.

Maybe he should get out of his office more and come and see the real effects of this ludicrous decision.

We've now had nearly eight months of prevarication when the solution is simple - make the cycle lane go up Welcome Bay Lane. This is where cyclists used to go.



Steve Porter

Welcome Bay



Bring back trains

Use the rail again. Trains, trains glorious trains. Those old carriages were amazing. Where are they? Bring them back.

Selina Elvin

Te Puna



Signs for cyclists

The road engineers in their wisdom have thought up another plan for the Welcome Bay Lane and it will only cost $80,000!

They seem to think that the few cyclists who use Welcome Bay Rd and the tunnel are intellectually challenged and lack the common sense to make basic safety decisions for themselves.

Wouldn't it be far cheaper to put a large sign or several of them as you near the lane, saying "Cyclists slow down and, if veering right, give way to vehicular traffic"?

Lyn and Paul Marston

Welcome Bay

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz