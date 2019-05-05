McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu remains unbeaten on top of Tasman Tanning Premier, with Dave Hoskin Carriers maintaining second spot after neither was troubled in their away matches on Saturday.

It was a very different game to their Premier grand final last year when the 2019 Ruapehu hammered winless Black Bull Liquour Pirates 69-0 at Spriggens Park.

Despite an injury to midfielder Troy Brown, while hooker Roman Tutauha was also away, Ruapehu scored at a point a minute in the first half, although they did have to defend their line a few times against the outmatched but still trying home side.

Ruapehu's scrum pushed Pirates around in the second half, the visitors scoring another 29 points as their play became more individually focused.

Advertisement

Moving from the wing into centre, Tautahi Rawiri scored a double, as did first-five Josh Fifita and lock Hamish Mackay.

Lock Hamish Mackay goes in for one of his two tries.

Marist made their second successful defence of the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield to end Harvey Round Motors Ratana's winning steak in the Pa at one game, with a comfortable 48-7 victory.

Scoring eight tries to one, Marist were up 31-0 at halftime, although Ratana were more competitive in the second half.

Ioune Hough-Aki scored a hat trick of tries, while Bronson Tumai got a double.

There was a couple of big upsets in the Senior competition as former table leaders Kelso Hunterville lost up the road at Memorial Park to a resurgent Utiku Old Boys 29-19.

The home side is making good on their intention to be stronger in 2019, as they led 19-5 at halftime and weathered Hunterville's customary revival.

Speirs Food Marton bounced back from their narrow loss in the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield last week to take Marist Celtic's undefeated tag with a 26-7 win at Spriggens Park.

Marton rode their 21-0 halftime advantage to the finish, with one try to each team in the second stanza, and therefore keep their hopes alive of making the Top 4 to qualify for the new Division 2 when the two grades split into three in June.

Hunterville and Celtic losing allowed Shield holders Bennett's Taihape to move to the top of the table, but only just as they had to come from behind and then cling on 26-25 against Marist Buffalo's.

The game was played at a packed Kaierau Country Club, which hosted the Premier game and two Senior matches due to the Racecourse grounds being unavailable.

Buffalo's led 15-7 at the break, before Taihape put on the points and seemed safe, until the plucky underdogs scored again nearing fulltime to the delight of their supporters.

Taihape hung on to maintain their unbeaten record.

On the No1 ground at Kaierau, the home side picked up a big 50-10 win over Pirates in their derby game, scoring two late tries to run up the half century.

And on Friday night in Waverley, Counties made it back-to-back wins with a no nonsence 24-0 win over Border.

Results, May 3-4

Premier, Week 4

McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 69 (Tautahi Rawiri 2, Josh Fifita 2, Hamish Mackay 2, Campbell Hart, Kahl Elers-Green, Corey Carmichael, Tuhirangi Akapita tries, penalty try; Mitchell Millar 5 con, Elers-Green con) bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 0. HT: 40-0.

Byford's Readimix Taihape 17 (Jaye Flaws 2 tries; Ryan Karatau pen, James Barrett 2 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 11 (Te Tua Kemp try; Ethan Robinson 2 pen). HT: 3-0 Taihape.

Waverley Harvesting Border 41 (Lindsay Horrocks 2, Kieran Hussey, Jon Smyth, Angus Middleton tries; Nick Harding 2 pen, 2 con, Jack Lupton 3 con) bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 14 (Ratu Samutananua, Josaia Dawai tries; Dawai con, Sheldon Parkinga-Manhire con). HT: 13-0.

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 48 (Ioune Hough-Aki 3, Bronson Tumai 2, Josaia Bogileka, Kayden Shedlock, Jack Yarrall tries; Tumai 4 con) bt Harvey Round Motors Ratana 7 (Apalosa Regede try; Tyrone Houltham con). HT: 31-0.

Senior, Week 5

At Spriggens Park: Speirs Food Marton bt Marist Celtic 26-7. HT: 21-0.

At Kaierau C.C: Kaierau bt Pirates 50-10. HT: 21-0.

At Kaierau C.C (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Bennett's Taihape bt Marist Buffalo's 26-25. HT: 15-7 Buffalo's.

At Dallison Park: Counties bt Border 24-0. HT: 12-0.

At Memorial Park: Utiku OB bt Kelso Hunterville 29-19. HT: 19-5.