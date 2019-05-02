The increasing availability and slowly decreasing price of e-bikes is putting a whole new breed of bike rider on our roads, shared pathways and cycle trails.

People who could not, or did not want to, ride an ordinary pushbike are answering the call of the e-bike.

Those with arthritis, knee problems and other health conditions are now able to get out on a bike, using as much or as little powered assistance as they need. Others are choosing an e-bike for transport to reduce their impact on the environment. And the growing community of motorhome owners are slinging their e-bike on the back and heading off on adventures around the country.

For Whanganui couple Ann and Dean Blackwell, e-bikes are making a big difference to their lives.

Dean has albinism which means his vision is too poor to be able to drive. Ann has arthritis, chronic fatigue and autoimmune issues.

Dean, who is secretary of Cycling Wanganui and a keen cyclist with a variety of bikes, has owned an e-bike since 2016.

"I've had bikes for years," Dean said.

"One thing people probably don't realise about e-bikes is that you can get somewhere without working up a sweat."

The e-bike proved its worth when Dean's mother, who lived on Durie Hill, was ill. If Ann was unable to drive Dean to see her, he jumped on his e-bike.

"I could bike up the hill in ordinary clothes without getting sweaty," he said.

That was particularly important on days when Dean travelled to Palmerston North with his mother for her to have treatment.

Dean Blackwell says one benefit of using an e-bike for transport is that he can wear ordinary clothes.

Dean uses his e-bike for transport, rather than fitness or recreation, and says the new models of e-bikes feel "more natural" than his older bike.

"The new ones feel like you're riding a modern bike," Dean said.

"My road bike weighs 8 to 8.5kg and my e-bike weighs 20kg. It feels like a brick to me."

He gets up to speeds of 35-40km/h on the e-bike but tends to slow down if he's in traffic around town.

Ann has had an e-bike for a while but has been too scared to ride it, terrified of falling off.

She has recently gained some confidence through the Cycle Forward pilot programme being run in Whanganui for people with arthritis and has been out for a few rides.

"With my fatigue, the e-bike makes it easier for me," Ann said.

"If I misjudge going somewhere distance-wise, I don't have to worry so much. I have a folding bike so I can chuck my bike in the back of the car."

The Cycle Forward programme has helped her balance, making walking, as well as cycling, easier.

While Dean cycles on the roads, Ann is strictly a shared pathways rider.

"Dean has been hit by a car on his bike - luckily he wasn't hurt too badly," Ann said.

"People are not happy riding in traffic so the cycleways are great."

The arthritis cycling programme helps sufferers build confidence. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Dean said many cyclists were now cautious about the reaction of other road users.

"Some of the hatred towards cyclists, especially the stuff you see on social media, makes you nervous to go out on the road," he said.

"How do you get people out on bikes when it's a natural reaction to be afraid of the road?"

Ann's hope is the Whanganui District Council will build more shared pathways around the city and more people will have an incentive to get on their bike.