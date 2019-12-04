I avoid grocery shopping because my day-to-day life leaves me with so little time.

So, I get one of Nadia Lim's My Food Bags delivered to my door every week. I only shop at the supermarket for breakfast items and the odd snack.

It means I have minimal waste but it also means I have nothing left in my pantry to donate to people in need.

You will be aware this newspaper is running a Christmas Foodbank Appeal and I find myself in the position of having nothing to give.

Not unless I make that dreaded trip to the supermarket.

But I'm willing to brave the crowded aisles to help those who might be struggling to put food on the table this Christmas.

I know it will be all worth it in the end.

A special trip to the supermarket just for a can or two of baked beans, or some canned tuna, might be a nuisance for me.

Advertisement

But these food items could make all the difference for a family who has fallen on hard times.

A total of 6334 food items and more than $35,000 have been donated to the Tauranga Foodbank since the Bay of Plenty Times Foodbank Appeal started last month.

The tally in Rotorua showed almost $4000 worth of donations, including gifts and cans, had been given to the Salvation Army as a part of the Rotorua Daily Post appeal.

My tally is zero.

In the past, I have donated clothes to the Salvation Army, but am yet to donate food to the foodbank.

This year will be different.

I'm putting it on record that I will donate to the appeal and I encourage others to do so.

It's important to spare a thought for people less fortunate. I hope my donation will make a difference, however small.