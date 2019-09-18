COMMENT

How did we get to this point?

Right now struggling families are holed up in motels, holiday parks and camping grounds in Tauranga and Rotorua with the Government paying millions of dollars for the privilege.

It's a stuff-up that again highlights the housing crisis, bad planning and a country that has too many people and not enough homes. And it's the poor paying the price.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development figures show from April to June this year it paid $3.3 million to emergency housing providers in Rotorua and $1m in Tauranga.

Read more: Just how much housing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.