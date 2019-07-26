COMMENT:

Joanne Rye-McGregor was an overachiever even while battling stage 4 cancer. She tutored students in reading and maths, made documentary films, wrote poetry, helped cook, clean and organise during her husband, Robert McGregor's, art retreats in places like Rarotonga and Aongatete, and designed her own costume for Wellington's Fashion in the Fields early this year. Her outfit paid tribute to significant occasions for Kiwi women, such as achieving the right to vote. The costume was designed, she wrote, "to celebrate being a New Zealand woman of substance". She flew to the fashion event in January despite being on oxygen,