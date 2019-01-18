Soprano Bryony Williams and fiddler Jessica Hindin are bringing both jigs and ballads for their Luck of the Irish concert in Whanganui.

The 11am Operatunity concert is on February 21, in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The two artists, both from New Zealand but with extensive experience overseas, are touring the country with the show. Concert-goers can join them for lunch afterwards, which is included in the ticket price.

Bryony Williams is from New Plymouth, and was educated at the Royal Northern College of Music. She's performed in the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Albert Hall and Manchester's Bridgewater Hall.

Advertisement

She recently toured the United Kingdom and Ireland with the opera La traviata.

Jessica Hindin studied at Auckland University before performing in traditional shows in Ireland and joining Barrage, a Canada-based worldbeat ensemble.

She toured with it for six years, before returning to New Zealand to appear on television, join her own string quartet and become the musical director of Sistema Aotearoa, a charity that provides training in classical music for South Auckland children.

Tickets to Luck of the Irish, $35, can bought online at Operatunity's website.