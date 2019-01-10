Singing all day, every day is heaven, say three opera students.

Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists Will King, Angus Simmons and Pasquale Orchane say their time at the New Zealand Opera School over the next two weeks was an incredible gift.

"I could sing all day, every day and here I get to do that. It's heaven for me, it really is,'' said Orchane.

The three students say to be part of the school's intensive programme and being taught by acclaimed international tutors was every singer's dream.

On deck each morning at 7am for an hour's exercise class titled "Muscles and Bones" then breakfast at 8am and straight to tutorials left little time for sitting around, they said.

"That's how it should be. Working hard, learning, practising and spending time with the other singers is fantastic. You can feel yourself progressing and becoming stronger.''

The three are all hoping to head overseas this year to study.

Orchane said she has been accepted at the Manchester School of Music later this year.

"I can't wait. Living in the north of England the home of the Manchester United Football Club, the good old soap Coronation Street, I'm already practising a northern accent ... allo chook ya olright then?''

Simmons travelled to Europe last year to look at voice teachers and will probably return to Germany, he said.

King is also setting his sights on Europe this year and specialised teaching.

However, being on campus at the New Zealand Opera School at Collegiate School was a fulfilling and special time, they said.

"We feel very privileged.''