Eleven projects in Northland have been given $30 million from the Provincial Growth Fund that are set to create around 480 jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones made the announcement today in Whangārei, saying the diverse range of projects that will create immediate and long-term jobs and lift economic and social outcomes for Northland and its people.

"These 11 projects will bring around 480 construction and long-term jobs to the region. A number of these jobs will begin immediately as construction starts and over the long term will lead to full-time permanent roles," Peters said.

"These jobs will have a positive impact on the social and economic outcomes of the communities they are in. More money will get circulating where it is needed and the local economy will be boosted.

"We're investing in the production of oysters, water, horticulture production, a smoke house, a digital regional hub, a kauri tourism venture, and a number of fencing and waterways projects and renovations of community spaces."

The projects are a mix of loans and grants.

Rohe Produce Limited will receive a loan of $14m towards a $70m project that will see an 8.9ha high-tech glasshouse built at Marsden Point to grow organic specialty tomatoes.

"This glasshouse will be the first of its kind in New Zealand with the use of 100 per cent LED to increase tomatoes yields by 50 per cent per square metre," Jones said.

"Around 200 construction jobs will be created over a 12-18 month glasshouse build, with 110 permanent jobs once operational year round. This is huge for this region. We're backing Moana New Zealand with a loan to transform its oyster farming operation to lift productivity and create jobs.''

Moana is looking to grow its oyster – tio para - farming operation from 1.2 million to 2 million dozen a year across its oyster farms by using new 'flip farm' technology recently developed in New Zealand.

"This technology will revolutionise Moana's marine farming operation in Coromandel and Northland and create 33 full-time jobs as well as construction jobs," Jones said.

Aupouri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust will receive $510,800 to scale up its enterprise which collects end-of-life tyres region-wide and process them into rubber chips to sell.

Hokianga-based smoked seafood and meat processing company Hoki Smoki Limited will receive a $580,000 loan to increase production of its ready-to-consume high-quality smoked meat and fish products for which there is a high demand.

"Seven full-time and four part-time jobs will be created which is great news for this small isolated community with high unemployment," Jones said.

"The initiatives funded through the Provincial Growth Fund today will provide immediate jobs and security for locals and over the long term have the ability to open up more economic growth opportunities in Northland and lift the prosperity and wellbeing of its local communities for decades to come."

PGF RECIPIENTS:

■ Rohe Produce: $14m loan - 200+ construction jobs over the 12-18 months of the build and 110 permanent jobs once operational.

■ Moana New Zealand: $11m loan - 33 full time jobs.

■ Hoki Smoki Limited: $580,000 loan - seven full-time and four part-time jobs.

■ Northland Regional Council: $2m for kauri tourism to prevent the spread of kauri dieback - 14 jobs.

■ Te Kotahitanga E Kaha Trust: $2.2M for Kaikohe Waterways Restoration Project - 11 jobs.

■ Te Kokiri Ata Ltd: $592,900 to restore the waterways and ecosystems along the Ramarama and Waiomio streams within the Kaikohe river catchment area - seven jobs.

■ Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust: $400,000 for Kaikohe Digital Regional Hub - $400,000.

■ Aupouri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust: $510,800 for Muriwhenua Tyre Potential - 15 jobs.

■ Taiamai Ohaeawai Rugby, Football and Sports Club: $410,000 - 43 jobs.

■ Ōtiria Sports Club: $100,500 for building repairs, upgrading and extending the car park and fencing the sports ground - 12 jobs

■ Northland Inc: $750,000 for continued operation of the Regional Portfolio Management function which encompasses the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan ('Action Plan') and the Regional Economic Recovery Plan recently developed in response to Covid-19 - four jobs.