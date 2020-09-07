Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to Tauranga as part of Labour's campaign ahead of this year's general election.

Ardern has several events planned for her day in the city, beginning with a visit to the development site for a papakainga development in Welcome Bay this morning.

The Māori housing project is being built by ABC Homes, a Māori small business enterprise that took up the wage subsidy during the first Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

The development is run by the Ranginui 12 Trust and ABC Homes. The trust has previously received $2.7 million in funding to build nine new dwellings as part of the papakainga.

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy leader Kelvin Davis in Rotorua yesterday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The housing, once complete, will be available to rent to whānau.



Ardern was yesterday in Rotorua, where she announced plans to introduce Matariki as a national public holiday.

It was Labour's second election policy pitch – the first was at the party's campaign launch on August 8.

Due to the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community, Ardern was forced to push the election – and by extension the election campaign – back.

During the launch of the re-election campaign, Ardern announced a $300 million package to protect struggling workers and businesses from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

Today, Ardern is expected to make her third announcement.

This year's election will be held on October 17.

