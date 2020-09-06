

A critically injured driver is being airlifted to Auckland after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Pipiwai Rd this afternoon.

Four other people in the vehicle sustained moderate injuries from the one-vehicle crash, which occurred at 650 Pipiwai Rd between Matarau Rd and Finlayson Rd. They were all being transported to Whangārei Hospital.

The road had been blocked to traffic, however, police have opened one lane for traffic to pass.

Northland Police district command coordinator Nigel Turnbull confirmed power was down due to the crash and local residents could expect outages.