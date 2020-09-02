One person is in a serious condition following a serious assault on Maunganui Rd this afternoon.

Police and ambulance services are responding to reports of three males fighting on Maunganui Rd.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the scene at about 2pm, on the corner of Banks Ave and Nikau Crescent.

She said officers were still on the scene speaking to those involved.

One person has been transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition a St Johns spokeswoman confirmed.

St John were on the scene after receiving a call at 2.08pm.