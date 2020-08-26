Police have confirmed that one person has died after a two-vehicle collision on the Main Rd in Katikati earlier this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at 4.07pm and the road remained closed.

A police spokeswoman earlier said the police were notified of the crash near the intersection with Jocelyn St just after 4 pm and a power pole has come down on the road.

Initial indications were that one person had suffered serious injuries, she said.

Police confirmed the seriously injured person had died but have not revealed any more details at this time

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and traffic diversions are in place.