The search for missing Katikati man Shaun Donovan has been scaled back.

Police said in a statement today they were reassessing the search for the 35-year-old who has not been seen since August 13.

An extensive search was completed over the weekend in the Wharawhara Rd area by LandSAR volunteers.

The search has been scaled back with no search teams active yesterday or today.

Police said they were reassessing information gathered to date.

Donovan was last seen around 10am on August 13 driving a light blue over grey Toyota Hilux Surf with the registration number BCW482.

It is believed that the vehicle was then parked in the Department of Conservation car park on Wharawhara Rd.

The car park is often used by trampers to access the walking tracks into the Kaimai Range and it is likely Donovan entered the bush from the car park. Donovan is 180cm tall and of medium build and was last seen wearing a green hoody, blue jeans and white shoes with red stripes.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have come into contact with him particularly around the walking tracks between August 13 and 19.