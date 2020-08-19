A visitor to Northland - who spent time at Kiwi North in Maunu, Whangārei - has tested positive for Covid-19.

The visitor, who was asymptomatic but registered a positive test on arrival back in their home country recently, visited Kiwi North on July 28 between 1-4pm.

Northland District Board public health medicine specialist Dr Bart Willems said there was very low risk of exposure to others, and considering the incubation period for Covid-19 was 14 days, people at Kiwi North on July 28 between 1-4pm would have developed symptoms before today.

Willems urged people who had visited Kiwi North during that time and had developed symptoms to get tested and isolate themselves at home until they received their result.

The visitor, who tested positive for Covid-19, visited Kiwi North on July 28. Photo / Tania Whyte

For those who had not developed symptoms, Willems said they were welcome to be tested if they were concerned. He recommended calling Healthline, 0800 611 116, for more advice.

For information on Northland's community testing centres, visit the DHB website www.northlanddhb.org.nz.